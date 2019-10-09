Enviros Lose Bid To Sink NY Nuke Plant Subsidies

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday rejected a bid from environmental groups to strike down the Empire State's program offering subsidies to prop up struggling nuclear power plants, saying it's a legally justified component of the state's efforts to slash carbon emissions. State Supreme Court Justice Roger D. McDonough turned aside every challenge raised by the groups, led by Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, to the zero-emissions credit program crafted by the New York Public Service Commission. It means the program subsidizing Exelon Corp.'s three nuclear plants in the state has now survived court challenges both at the state and federal...

