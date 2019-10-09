EPA Head's CBS News Interview Sparks Sierra Club Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club on Wednesday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency seeking records supporting agency head Andrew Wheeler's claim on CBS News that “most of the threats from climate change are 50 to 75 years out,” a statement the environmental group said "has no apparent basis." EPA Administrator Wheeler made the statement during an interview in March. In late April, the Sierra Club lodged a Freedom of Information Act request seeking “all records (if any) that Administrator Wheeler relied on” as well as “all records (if any) that EPA possesses” supporting his conclusion. The agency initially indicated it would compile the records, but it...

