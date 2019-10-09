Vape Brand Says Pot Co. Is Infringing 'KILO' Trademarks

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- An e-cigarette company called KILO Eliquid Inc. is suing a similarly named cannabis company in California federal court over allegations it has infringed the vape brand's trademarks. In a complaint filed Tuesday, KILO Eliquid said a company going by the name KILO Extracts is likely to cause consumer confusion and deceive the public by using the look-alike name on closely related products. KILO Eliquid said it has been using its name and logo to sell e-cigarettes and liquid since at least 2014. "As a result of plaintiff's advertising and promotion of its products in association with plaintiff's marks, plaintiff has developed,...

