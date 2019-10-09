GPS Security Biz Satelle Secures $26M Series C Round

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Satelles Inc. on Wednesday said it has raised $26 million in its Series C funding round that the satellite-based time and location services provider will use to expand sales and marketing efforts and develop new products. Virginia-based Satelles said the Series C funding round was led by C5 Capital as well as Iridium Communications and existing investors. The company said the Series C round brings its total capital raised since it launched its security platform to $39 million. "Today's world runs on systems requiring trusted time and location information, and C5 Capital shares our commitment to make it a more secure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS