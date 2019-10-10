ITC Ends Patent Probe Into Nintendo Switch

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday cleared Nintendo of allegations that its Nintendo Switch consoles infringe a rival’s patents, closing the book on a case that sought to block imports of the popular video game consoles. In a notice, the ITC said it was ending an investigation into Gamevice Inc.’s claims that Nintendo Co. Ltd. violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act by importing and selling products that allegedly infringe two patents for handheld gaming devices with detachable controllers. The ITC’s decision comes months after an administrative law judge issued an initial finding that Nintendo did not infringe the asserted...

