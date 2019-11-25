5 State Marijuana Mandates Throwing Employers For A Loop

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- As more states have legalized marijuana for recreational and medical purposes, employers have had to navigate a hodgepodge of different rules as they reevaluate long-standing workplace drug policies and assess their obligation to accommodate disabled workers. While marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance on the federal level on par with heroin and LSD — substances the government considers to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse — several dozen states have legalized it in some form. But states and some local municipalities have enacted a wide range of rules and regulations themselves, leaving employers scratching their...

