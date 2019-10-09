USPTO Says It Has Met Goals For Reducing Patent Pendency

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The amount of time it takes for examiners to issue decisions on patent applications is at its lowest since 2002, despite the number of total applications nearly doubling in that time, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Wednesday. The USPTO said in a blog post that it has reached its "critical" goals for cutting down patent pendency times that it announced late last year. The agency, among other things, aimed to issue first office actions within 15 months and limit total pendency to 24 months. As of Sept. 30, the end of fiscal year 2019, the averages are now 14.7...

