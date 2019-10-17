Decarbonization Offers New Shipping Finance Opportunities

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- If the shipping industry were a country on its own, it would be the sixth largest greenhouse gas emitter worldwide. Economic and regulatory pressures — including the International Maritime Organization's much-discussed IMO 2020 emissions regulations — have been building, and there is no question that it is time for all maritime stakeholders to start preparing for new decarbonization challenges. In this article, we explore an internal pricing mechanism and an external collaboration. Each provide new opportunities for financiers to aid and profit from decarbonization initiatives. The main obstacle to industry-wide decarbonization lies with the industry’s composition; it is largely privately owned,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS