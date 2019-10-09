Genetic Testing Co., 3 Others To Pay $42.6M Over FCA Claims

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Genetic testing company UTC Laboratories Inc. and its three principals have agreed to collectively shell out $42.6 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by paying physicians kickbacks in exchange for laboratory referrals, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Per the agreement, UTC, previously known as Renaissance RX, will pay $41.6 million, and principals Tarun Jolly, Patrick Ridgeway and Barry Griffith will pay $1 million. The company is also banned from participating in federal health care programs for 25 years, according to a statement from the DOJ. The settlement resolves six whistleblower suits in Louisiana federal court...

