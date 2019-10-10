Family Dollar Can't Arbitrate Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has rejected Family Dollar's attempt to arbitrate an employee's suit claiming the discount retailer refused to accommodate her disability and then fired her after she requested medical leave, saying questions remain about whether she actually signed the arbitration agreement. U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves on Wednesday denied Family Dollar of Tennessee Inc.’s motion to compel arbitration of Charlene Roberts-Banks’ suit alleging the store violated the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying her the accommodation she requested for rheumatoid arthritis and then firing her after she asked to go on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS