Walgreens Can't Sink Pharmacist's Age, Disability Bias Case

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A former Walgreens pharmacist can argue to a jury that he was fired because of his age and poor health rather than his persistent tardiness, but he can't say he requested a workplace accommodation by merely mentioning his woes, a Tennessee federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves partially granted Walgreens’ motion for summary judgment on ex-worker Charlie Gordon Epley’s age and disability bias case, saying he has evidence that the company fired him while keeping on young workers who also showed up late. But he doesn’t have a claim that the company refused to accommodate his disability because...

