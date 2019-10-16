A Data Analysis Road Map For Wage-And-Hour Mediation

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- In this article I will discuss common challenges related to data analysis for mediation in wage-and-hour cases. While sometimes estimating damages and penalties to bring into a settlement negotiation is a simple process, oftentimes it involves cleaning and analyzing messy data. This article covers the challenges of organizing and simplifying that process. Overall, the basic challenges are: Handwritten records/data produced in PDF format; Data produced across many files; Large volume of data; and Incomplete data. Relevance In 2018, Seyfarth Shaw LLP reported that wage-and-hour settlements are "the number one exposure for corporations."[1] They further report, "The monetary value of the top...

