Suit Over $112M Ukraine Award To Stay Paused For Now

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Litigation filed by Russian energy company PAO Tatneft to enforce a $112 million award it won following the forced takeover of Ukraine's largest refinery will remain on hold while Ukraine seeks U.S. Supreme Court review of a decision that rejected its sovereign immunity defense. The D.C. Circuit said Wednesday that it would hold off on sending the case back to D.C. federal court until Nov. 8. If Ukraine files its petition for a writ of certiorari by that date, the litigation will remain on hold until the Supreme Court rules on the petition, according to the order. Ukraine is asking the...

