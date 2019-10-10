EdgeMarc Energy Has No Path Forward With Ch. 11

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- EdgeMarc Energy's unsecured creditors have asked to convert the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation, accusing the debtor of simply drifting along after an asset sale brought in $50 million in August, and failing to pursue valid claims against a pipeline company and its own secured creditors. In a brief conversion motion filed Wednesday, EdgeMarc's committee of unsecured creditors said the debtor's only marketable assets have been sold and it is now refusing to diligently press claims that represent the only other possible source of value remaining in the case. Mediation with EdgeMarc has produced no results, its debtor-in-possession lender KeyBank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS