Meet The Women Delivering High Court Abortion Arguments

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- One is a Brooklyn-based immigrant poised to argue at the U.S. Supreme Court against new restrictions on abortion doctors, and one is a born-and-bred Louisianan poised to argue the opposite. Both are mothers and wives, both stand out as female attorneys in the Supreme Court's male-dominated bar, and both will take center stage Wednesday in a searing cultural and legal debate. Julie Rikelman, litigation director at the Center for Reproductive Rights in New York City, and Elizabeth Murrill, solicitor general of Louisiana, will square off in the biggest abortion rights case since Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh ascended to the...

