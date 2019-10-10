UnitedHealthcare Can't Dodge Mental Health Treatment Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge has refused to toss a suit accusing UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. of violating federal benefits law by not paying for treatment an EMC Corp. health plan participant's adoptive son received for violent behavior, but agreed to pause the case while a separate case over mental health coverage plays out. U.S. District Judge Dee Benson on Wednesday denied UHIC's and the EMC Corporation Health Plan's motion to dismiss a suit by a plan participant and his son — identified only as Tony M. and A.M. — that claims the insurer wrongly refused to cover A.M.'s treatment at the Elk...

