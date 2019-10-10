Ginkgo Bioworks Unveils $350M Biotech Spinoff Fund

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology company Ginkgo Bioworks unveiled a $350 million investment vehicle Thursday that will fund spinoff companies in the biotech space. The Ferment Consortium, backed by private investors, will fund Ginkgo offshoots in a range of industries where synthetic biology is not widely used but could have a significant impact, according to the announcement. The resulting companies will have full access to Ginkgo’s cell-programming platform, the company noted. Gingko is eyeing fields such as personal care, medicine, raw materials and waste recovery, according to the announcement. “We're seeing growing demand from large, sophisticated strategic players across multibillion-dollar industries who realize that synthetic biology will...

