4 Firms Steer BioNTech's Downsized $150M IPO

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- German drug developer BioNTech SE on Thursday completed a $150 million U.S. initial public offering steered by four law firms, raising less money than it originally hoped to in order to fund patient-specific cancer therapies. Mainz-based BioNTech, advised by Covington & Burling LLP on U.S. legal matters and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP on German law, sold 10 million American Depositary shares priced at $15 each, the bottom of its downwardly revised price range of $15 to $16. BioNTech's underwriters are represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's Frankfurt office on German law and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP on...

