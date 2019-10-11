Council Backs Tribe's Bid To Expand Endangered Reservation

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT) -- A council of Minnesota tribes has demanded that the federal government expand the Prairie Island Community’s land to include territory that isn't imperiled by nearby nuclear waste storage and from persistent flooding created by a federal dam project. The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, an organization of 11 Minnesota tribal nations, unanimously voted Thursday in support of a resolution to back their member tribe’s effort to enlarge its reservation by adding lands near Rochester, Minnesota, 50 miles south, according to a press statement. The tribe’s current home at Prairie Island is routinely flooded because of a nearby dam and sits some 600...

