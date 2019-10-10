Cannabis Co. Taps Target Labor Atty As Senior Counsel

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Cannabis retailer Harvest Recreation & Health snapped up a former Target employment and labor attorney on Thursday, rounding out its in-house legal team with an expert in human resources and wage-and-hour disputes as the company aims to expand to new states. Former Target Corp. director counsel and Aflac in-house alum Andrew S. Luadzers is taking on employment matters for the 1,700-strong Harvest workforce at the company's Tempe, Arizona, headquarters as senior counsel for labor and employment. Harvest said Luadzers' experience at the multinational big-box giant will help the company as it expands its portfolio of 27 dispensaries across the country....

