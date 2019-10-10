CFPB Constitutionality Case One To Skip, Prof. Tells Justices

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A George Washington University Law School professor is making a last-minute push to discourage the U.S. Supreme Court from hearing a closely watched constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying there are major jurisdictional problems in the case that neither the agency nor its challenger has pointed out. In a proposed amicus brief filed Wednesday, GW Law Associate Dean Alan B. Morrison argued that the high court shouldn't hear Seila Law v. CFPB in part because there's no real dispute to resolve — both sides of the case agree the consumer watchdog agency's single-director, independent leadership structure is unconstitutional....

