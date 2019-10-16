Kirkland Antitrust Pro Joins MoFo In San Francisco

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP recently welcomed a new partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP experienced in criminal and civil antitrust litigation to join its global antitrust law practice and investigations and white collar defense group in San Francisco. Eliot Adelson moved to MoFo earlier this month after 15 years at Kirkland, with deep experience working in the Bay Area while representing many Japanese and American companies on antitrust, cartel and internal and governmental investigations cases. "This is a perfect fit for me," Adelson told Law360. "First, as a San Francisco litigator, there is no better place to be than Morrison &...

