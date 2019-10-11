Claims Court Says Task Order Adjustments Can’t Be Protested

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A protest over a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services decision to modify a task order for information technology services is barred by the same law that prohibits protests over newly awarded task orders, the Court of Federal Claims has ruled. Akira Technologies Inc.’s protest over a modification made to a task order held by Chags Health Information Technology LLC, transferring work Akira had been doing to Chags, is not allowed under the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act, or FASA, Judge Nancy B. Firestone said Thursday. Although FASA stops the claims court from hearing protests “in connection with the issuance or proposed...

