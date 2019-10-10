Insurers Say $34M Ala. Pipeline Explosion Suit Not Covered

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Two Liberty Mutual subsidiaries asked an Alabama federal court to declare that they don't have to indemnify a contractor facing lawsuits over its role in a fatal pipeline explosion, including a $34 million suit by Colonial Pipeline Co. Ohio Security Insurance Co. and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. said on Wednesday that they had no obligation to defend Superior Land Designs LLC, which is now facing a legal minefield over allegations that it supervised excavation work to fix a prior Colonial Pipeline spill when the pipeline was ruptured, exploding and killing two workers. SLD, which offered engineering expertise to the oil industry,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS