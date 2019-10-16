Fisher Phillips Adds 2 Employment Partners In Los Angeles

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Fisher Phillips has bolstered its Los Angeles office with two partners joining the firm's employment litigation practice as it continues to expand its offerings in the Golden State. Nicole Golob Minkow, who was a partner at Pearlman Brown & Wax LLP and chair of its employment law department, and Nicole Kamm, who was a shareholder at Lewitt Hackman Shapiro Marshall & Harlan LLP, joined Fisher Phillips on Oct. 1, the firm announced last week. Hannah Sweiss, also from Lewitt Hackman, joined the firm as an associate. Minkow will continue to represent companies in the retail and hospitality industries in wage-and-hour, harassment...

