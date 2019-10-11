Printing Co. Says Rival Used Similar Name To Trick Customers

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The owner of a 3D printing company is suing an ex-business partner for trademark infringement, claiming that the former partner is tricking customers by marketing the same services under a common misspelling of the company name. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York federal court, Casestry LLC said that former business partner and Caseful LLC founder Gary Giehl is infringing its trademark by operating an “almost identical” 3D printing business under the name “Casetry.” Casestry — pronounced like “pastry” — maintains that although it has a “well-established presence on the internet,” its name is often misspelled by customers and vendors...

