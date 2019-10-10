Feds, Manufacturing Cos. Concur On $125M Mass. Cleanup

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Two federal agencies, Textron Inc., and Whittaker Corp. agreed to a $125 million cleanup effort at a Superfund site in Concord, Massachusetts, that was once home to a manufacturing facility licensed to use radioactive substances, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday. The U.S. Army and the U.S. Department of Energy will put about $102 million into a trust fund that will go towards work at the Nuclear Metals Superfund site and reimbursing the EPA, according to the underlying lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday. "This settlement allows EPA to move forward on the much-needed cleanup of contaminated groundwater, soil and sediment...

