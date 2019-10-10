LA Bar Association Creates Cannabis Section

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association announced it has created a cannabis practice section, which is believed to be the first time a local or county bar in Southern California has a designated section for attorneys working with companies in the booming cannabis industry. LACBA President Ronald F. Brot said in a Tuesday statement that the new section will provide the organization's more than 15,000 members with a practice group "on the cutting edge of the law." The section joins 26 other practice areas at LACBA, the organization said. "Los Angeles already has countless business practices directly and indirectly involved with cannabis opportunities,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS