NJ Legislative Leaders Seek Role In 'Dark Money' Bill Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The leaders of the New Jersey Legislature asked a federal judge Thursday to let them in to a fight with a conservative advocacy group over a bill that would compel so-called dark money organizations to reveal their donors, about a week after the jurist blocked its enforcement amid constitutional concerns. Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Gloucester, and Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin, D-Middlesex, moved to intervene as defendants in a suit from Americans for Prosperity over the constitutionality of S.B. 150. In seeking to join the legal battle, the legislators indicated they want to address the bill's goal of greater transparency in...

