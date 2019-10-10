Ariz. Can't Intervene In Pressure Cooker Deal, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday shot down the state of Arizona's attempt to intervene in a settlement involving coupons in a class action over allegedly defective pressure cookers, rejecting the attorney general's arguments that it's acting on behalf of its citizens in an unfair deal. The panel said that the state of Arizona did not have standing to intervene in the settlement with Tristar Products Inc., which awarded about $2 million in fees for class counsel and coupons for class members. The state had argued it had standing because it was acting on behalf of its citizens who are members of...

