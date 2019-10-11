Chesapeake Tries To Shake Off Okla. Quake Damage Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Chesapeake Energy Corp. unit has told a federal court it cannot be held responsible for earthquake-related damage alleged by scores of Oklahoma residents who are suing it and a slew of other oil and gas companies in a proposed class action. Dozens of residents say the practice of injecting wastewater fluids from oil and gas production activities into disposal wells has contributed to a trend of increased seismic activity in the state, and that the companies are liable for property damage, property value loss and emotional distress inflicted by two such events. Chesapeake Operating LLC, Mid-Con Energy Operating LLC and...

