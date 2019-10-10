Kessler Topaz, Prickett Jones Want In On Medley Fees

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- An investor told the Delaware Chancery Court Thursday his counsel at Kessler Topaz and Prickett Jones are entitled to about $440,000 in legal costs for their help brokering an estimated $47 million deal on behalf of a putative investor class that challenged Medley Capital Corp.'s proposed complex merger with Sierra Income Corp., while also questioning the co-lead counsel's $22 million fee bid. Stockholder Stephen Altman told the court his request for attorney fees and expenses is reasonable, while the $22 million sought by co-lead counsel Abrams & Bayliss LLP and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP "appears based on questionable assumptions and calculations." Altman says...

