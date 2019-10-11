FCC Accounting Freeze Misallocates Billions, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The telecom stakeholders fighting a Federal Communications Commission decision to extend a long-running freeze on a wireline cost allocation regime told the D.C. Circuit the suspension keeps local public utility customers on the hook for the growing costs of private networks. The so-called Irregulators — an independent group that includes former senior FCC staffers and telecom consultants — challenged the latest freeze earlier this year, contending it perpetuates a yearslong misallocation of costs between national and in-state phone networks. This regime forces ratepayers to shell out billions to support services that have nothing to do with their basic local telephone service,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS