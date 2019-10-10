Dershowitz Says TransPerfect Case Too Tangled To Sanction

Law360, Wilmington (October 10, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- High-profile attorney Alan Dershowitz told Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday that payment disputes between TransPerfect Global Inc.'s founder and a court-appointed custodian are too tangled and murky to support the custodian's call for hefty sanctions over unpaid bills and an allegedly frivolous lawsuit. Dershowitz made the point to Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard during arguments over a contempt motion lodged against the company and founder Philip R. Shawe by former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney Robert B. Pincus, whom the court appointed in 2015 to oversee the sale of the legal translation firm. On Thursday, Skadden attorney Jennifer Voss,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS