Paralegal Fired For Skipping DA's Funeral Can't Sue: Judge

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin paralegal who was fired after refusing to attend the funeral of a district attorney from a neighboring county can't accuse her former employer of forcing religion on her, a federal judge found, though he noted the case stemmed from "an unfortunate series of events reflecting poorly on all concerned." Nancy Knudtson, who had worked for the district attorney's office in Trempealeau County, was placed on administrative leave and eventually fired after she refused to attend the funeral because she said she had work to get done. She claimed in her May 2018 lawsuit that Trempealeau County and former District Attorney...

