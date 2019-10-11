FWS, Forest Service Must Face Suit Over Mont. Mine Approval

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a mining company cannot dodge claims that the approval of a proposed copper and silver mine in Montana violated the Endangered Species Act because regulators improperly analyzed the project's impact on bull trout and grizzly bears. Montana U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy said the Ksanka Kupaqa Xaʾⱡȼin, a tribal group linked to the Ksanka Band of the Ktunaxa (Kootenai) Nation, and several environmental organizations have standing to bring their claims against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service and intervenor defendant RG Resources Inc. He also denied motions for judgment on the pleadings...

