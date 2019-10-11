Walmart Owes $5.2M In EEOC Disability Suit, Jury Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal jury said Thursday that Walmart must pony up $5.2 million in an U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission suit claiming the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by pushing out a longtime employee who needed a job coach. According to a verdict form, the jury found Walmart flouted the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing Paul Reina — who is deaf and developmentally impaired — with a reasonable accommodation, and also by letting him go. The jury awarded $200,000 in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. A Walmart representative said in a statement to Law360...

