FedEx Beats ADA Suit From Worker Who Attempted Suicide

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge has tossed a FedEx Freight Inc. worker's Americans with Disabilities Act suit claiming he was wrongly barred from continuing work as a road driver for a year after a suicide attempt, saying the company reasonably found that the federally recommended time period should apply to him. U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon on Thursday granted FedEx's motion for summary judgment in Gregory J. Vaughn's suit claiming he was discriminated against and also faced retaliation after complaining of the purported bias. FedEx had said its decision on the one-year waiting period was based on a Federal Motor Carrier Safety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS