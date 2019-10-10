House Leader To Subpoena USCIS, ICE Over Deferred Action

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said Thursday that he plans to use his authority as chair of the House Oversight Committee to subpoena top Trump administration immigration officials over a now-reversed policy change that critics said endangered immigrants with serious medical conditions. Cummings sent a letter to his colleagues on the Oversight Committee letting them know that he intends to subpoena Ken Cuccinelli and Matthew Albence, respectively the acting heads of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The congressman said he wants Cuccinelli and Albence to testify at a hearing set for Oct. 17 and also...

