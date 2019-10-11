Dechert Can Examine 'Leaked' Docs In Row Over ENRC Probe

Law360, London (October 11, 2019, 6:44 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday told Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to give Dechert LLP privileged documents allegedly detailing corruption within the mining company, amid allegations a partner at the firm leaked the materials to the news media and law enforcement. Copper mining company Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. must hand over documents to law firm Dechert, a London judge ruled. (AP) At a High Court hearing, Master William Henderson told law firm Dechert it could examine the physical properties of the documents to test their origins as long as the law firm or its experts did not read the legally privileged text. ...

