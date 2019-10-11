Three Firms Guide €1.5B Mexican Toll Route Sale

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Toll road management company Albertis said Friday that it has agreed to buy a majority stake in Mexican competitor Red de Carreteras de Occidente, which operates a route that includes Mexico City and Guadalajara, for roughly €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in a deal that saw Fried Frank and Rico Robles Libenson y Bernal advise the sellers. Spain-based Albertis Infraestructuras SA and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Private Ltd., have agreed to buy a 70% stake in the Mexican toll road operator from Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners. The deal will be structured through a consortium formed by GIC, which was advised by Milbank,...

