Delaware Courts Further Shape MFW, Appraisals In Q3

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The Delaware judiciary in the third quarter of 2019 set the stage for a broadening of MFW protections outside controller-led transactions and further honed its approach to appraisal actions. The quarter also saw Delaware Supreme Court Justice Leo E. Strine Jr., one of Delaware's most prominent legal figures, announce he will resign in the fall after more than five years heading the First State's high court and an extensive legal career that included more than a decade on the Chancery Court. He later called for a sweeping overhaul of American corporate governance, aimed at countering what he sees as failures to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS