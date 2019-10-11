Fruit Grower In Contempt In Del Monte Fight, Court Hears

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Monaco-based Del Monte unit urged a Florida federal court to hold a Costa Rican pineapple plantation in contempt after it allegedly flouted an arbitral award by refusing to stop selling a special variety of super-sweet pineapple, arguing that the grower's "day of reckoning is at hand." Del Monte International GmbH asked the court last year to hold Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa SA in contempt after the company allegedly willfully violated a May 2017 judgment, in which the court barred the plantation from selling a special variety of extra sweet pineapples known as MD-2 under an arbitral award issued to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS