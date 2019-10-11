Feds Fight To Keep Judge Whose Ex-Clerk Works On Case

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The government urged a Pennsylvania federal court Friday not to disqualify the judge presiding over its decades-old Clean Water Act lawsuit, arguing that the judge can be impartial even though an assistant U.S. attorney working on the case once clerked for her. In a 12-page response brief, the federal government argued that the defendant, property owner Gizella Pozsgai, filed a "meritless" motion seeking to disqualify U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody due to her relationship with Assistant U.S. Attorney Landon Y. Jones III, who clerked for the judge 14 years ago. "The fact that a judge's former law clerk is representing a...

