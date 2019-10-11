Job Wrongly Rescinded Over Medical Marijuana, Pa. Man Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania electrical equipment company wrongly rescinded a job offer over a positive drug test despite a doctor's certification that the applicant had a condition that qualifies him for medical cannabis use, according to a complaint filed in state court. The applicant, Derek Gsell, had a job offer from Universal Electric Corp. that was contingent on passing a drug test, according to his Thursday complaint. Gsell said he accepted an offer to work as a supplier quality specialist in August, but received a letter from the company in September informing him the offer had been rescinded. Gsell's complaint includes one count...

