Trump Business Records Can Be Subpoenaed, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm must hand over business records to a congressional committee investigating the president, the D.C. Circuit said in a split decision Friday, upholding a trial judge's ruling in favor of House Democrats. Trump's attorneys argued that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform lacked clear congressional authority to issue the subpoena. (AP) "Contrary to the president’s arguments, the committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and [the accounting firm] Mazars must comply," D.C. Circuit Judges David S. Tatel, a Clinton appointee, and Patricia A. Millett, an Obama appointee,...

