Dutch Tech Biz CM.com Pumps Brakes On €100M IPO

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Communications technology company CM.com said Friday it has elected to postpone its initial public offering because of unfavorable market conditions, after setting course in late September for a float that was expected to raise €100 million ($110.5 million). CM.com, which connects companies to consumers' mobile devices through messaging channels and payment solutions, said in a brief statement that its IPO plans are on hold. On Sept. 30, the company said it planned to offer its shares on the Euronext Amsterdam at a range of between €15 and €19 per share. “We would like to thank everyone who has participated in this...

