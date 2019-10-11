Up Next At High Court: Puerto Rican Debt Crisis, DC Sniper

Law360, Washington (October 11, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Puerto Rican debt crisis and the D.C. sniper shootings are among the cases that will come before the U.S. Supreme Court this week. As the justices sit for the second week of oral arguments of the term, they will grapple with the scope of the Constitution's appointments clause and their own juvenile sentencing rulings. After the Columbus Day holiday, the week begins Tuesday with 80 minutes of oral arguments in five consolidated cases asking whether Puerto Rico's bankruptcy board is unconstitutionally structured. Then on Wednesday, the justices will turn to a case at the intersection of immigration law and federalism, before considering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS