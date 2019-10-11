UK Watchdog Opens Probe Into Stonegate's £1.3B Pub Tie-Up

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom’s antitrust authority said Friday that it will investigate whether Stonegate Pub Company’s £1.27 billion ($1.42 billion) buy of rival pub operator Ei Group will hurt competition in Britain. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has launched a phase 1 investigation into whether the tie-up will mean “substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.” The watchdog has 40 days to complete the initial probe and either give the merger a green light or refer it for a more in-depth phase 2 investigation. Private equity-backed Stonegate announced back in July...

