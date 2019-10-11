Glaukos Beats Last Of Rival's PTAB Challenges To Stent IP

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Medical technology company Glaukos Corp. on Thursday fended off a challenge to a patent covering a microstent, as the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found rival Ivantis Inc. had used an earlier case as a road map for its petition. The decision caps a recent run of success at the PTAB for Glaukos, which faced a series of challenges to two patents that it has accused Ivantis of infringing. The board had declined to institute inter partes review based on each of Ivantis' previous requests. Addressing Ivantis' final challenge Thursday, the PTAB said it was convinced that the company had used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS